Strathmore will require COVID vaccination or testing for indoor shows

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

August 24, 2021, 1:01 PM

If you have a ticket to a show at Strathmore for Sept. 7 or later, you’ll need a few other things to get seated: a photo ID and proof of either a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test.

The performance venue in North Bethesda, Maryland, announced the new rule for indoor events on Monday.

“Strathmore exists because our patrons believe having a place where we come together to celebrate the arts is essential for our community,” the venue’s president and CEO, Monica Jeffries Hazangeles, said in a statement.

“We greatly value that convening role and want to support our community’s health and well-being as we reopen our indoor venues.”

Vaccinations are also required for staffers, vendors and volunteers, along with the artists.

The venue has taken other measures to ensure audiences stay healthy. It upgraded its air filters, temporarily suspended food and beverage sales and maximized outdoor spaces for any events.

You can learn more about the new requirements on Strathmore’s site.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

