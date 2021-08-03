2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Photos | 2nd Olympic sprint sweep | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Coronavirus » FEMA covers COVID-death funeral…

FEMA covers COVID-death funeral costs — here’s how to apply

Kristi King | kking@wtop.com

August 3, 2021, 3:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Fund has money to help pay the funeral costs of people who died in the U.S. from the coronavirus.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 600,000 lives in the U.S., and fewer than 250,000 people have applied for funeral assistance. Ed Michael Reggie, CEO of Funeralocity.com, thinks it’s because people aren’t aware the fund exists.

“This is not income-based at all,” he said.

Everyone is eligible to receive up to $9,000, Reggie said, adding that the average American funeral costs $7,700. Even applicants who used life insurance to pay for funeral expenses may receive assistance.

“It’s not hard at all to qualify,” Reggie said. The trick is collecting the correct information after determining eligibility. You may qualify if you’re a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien.

Applications to the fund — which is administered through the Federal Emergency Management Agency — are first considered only by phone. Callers will be connected with a representative to walk them through the entire process.

“People should do their homework first,” Reggie said. “Because if you’ve gotten through a long call queue, you don’t want to have to call back.”

Information that should be gathered first, and issues to be aware of, include:

  • When a death certificate doesn’t list cause of death as COVID-19, a doctor’s note from an attending physician will be needed.
  • The funeral receipt should include the name of the person applying for reimbursement.
  • Social Security numbers of both the applicant and decedent are needed.
  • Household income will be requested but is not a determining factor.

Reggie emphasized that applicants need to reach out to the program. Calls or outreach claiming to be recruiting potential applicants are scammers gathering information for identity theft.

Once people have applied and received a FEMA application number, they can submit required documentation online at DisasterAssistance.gov, by fax to 855-261-3452, or by mail to P.O. Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782.

The COVID-19 funeral assistance helpline is at 844-684-6333 (TTY 800-462-7585). It operates Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern.

Kristi King

Kristi King is a veteran reporter who has been working in the WTOP newsroom since 1990. She covers everything from breaking news to consumer concerns and the latest medical developments.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

When it comes to the data center debate, time to fish or cut bait

National Cyber Director: Bureau of Cyber Statistics needed to understand threat landscape

UPDATE: Officer dead after shooting near Pentagon Metro

Federal employees have some of the worst whistleblower protections in the country, advocates say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up