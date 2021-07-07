Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Coronavirus » WHO says COVID has…

WHO says COVID has now killed more than 4 million people

CBS News

July 7, 2021, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on COVID vaccine efforts and Delta variant

Geneva — The world passed the “tragic milestone” of 4 million recorded COVID-19 fatalities on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, adding that the pandemic’s true toll was probably higher. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced the landmark had been reached, more than 18 months since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019.

“The world is at a perilous point in this pandemic. We have just passed the tragic milestone of four million recorded COVID-19 deaths, which likely underestimates the overall toll,” Tedros told a press conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The U.N. health agency’s director-general said some countries with high vaccination coverage were now “relaxing as though the pandemic is already over,” dropping public health measures and planning to roll out booster shots.

But he said that far too many countries all over the world were seeing sharp spikes in cases and hospitalization, due to fast-moving virus variants and a “shocking inequity” in global access to vaccines.

“This is leading to an acute shortage of oxygen, treatments and driving a wave of death in parts of Africa, Asia and Latin America,” Tedros said.

“Vaccine nationalism, where a handful of nations have taken the lion’s share, is morally indefensible. At this stage in the pandemic, the fact that millions of health and care workers have still not been vaccinated is abhorrent.”

Tedros said variants were currently outpacing vaccines due to the inequitable distribution of available doses, which he said was also threatening the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

“From a moral, epidemiological or economic point view, now is the time for the world to come together to tackle this pandemic collectively.”


cbsn-fusion-delta-coronavirus-variant-becomes-dominant-us-strain-2021-07-07-thumbnail-749342-640x360.jpg

Delta COVID-19 variant becomes dominant U.S. …

07:04

Later on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University said its tally of COVID-19 cases had also topped 4 million.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

coronavirus | who

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up