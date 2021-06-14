COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Camden Yards this weekend

If you haven't gotten your shot yet, the Baltimore Orioles, MLB and Maryland are partnering to host on-site coronavirus vaccinations from Friday to Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

If you haven’t gotten your shot yet, the Baltimore Orioles, MLB and Maryland are partnering to host on-site COVID-19 vaccinations from Friday to Wednesday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

It’s part of MLB’s Vaccinate at the Plate program, the goal of which is to get more shots into the arms of unvaccinated baseball fans over Father’s Day weekend.

“Our GoVAX Summer Tour is designed to make vaccines accessible to Marylanders at community events across the state,” Gov. Larry Hogan said in a news release.

“We are grateful to the Orioles and the MLB for their support of the state’s vaccination efforts and for stepping up to the plate to help more Marylanders and fans get vaccinated.”

The doses will be offered at Dempsey’s Brew Pub & Restaurant, along the Eutaw Street promenade. You can get to Dempsey’s through the non-ballpark/east side of the B&O Warehouse.

Vaccines are being offered from four hours before first pitch to 90 minutes after the games Friday through Wednesday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being offered, which has been approved for adults 18 and older and requires just one dose.

You don’t need to have a ticket to the game to get the shot, but you do need to wear a mask.

Fans who get vaccinated will receive a voucher good for two complimentary Lower Level tickets, redeemable for any game through July 11. Vouchers can be redeemed at the main box office.

More information is available online.

The Orioles will be hosting the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros.