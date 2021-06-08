VIRGINIA PRIMARY: Virginia voter guide | House of Delegates races to watch | Hotline to report problems | McAuliffe or chart new path?
Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com
Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

June 8, 2021, 10:30 AM

WTOP is tracking coronavirus and vaccination data across Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

The coronavirus data include the number of coronavirus cases, deaths, recoveries and the total number of test results reported by each jurisdiction, among other data points. New numbers are updated each day as individual states release new data. The plus or minus signs (+ or -) next to daily numbers indicate how much those numbers are going up or down compared to the previous day.

The data provide a picture of the spread of the virus and its impact; however, the data have shifted over time.

Beginning April 5, 2020, Virginia, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, began counting “probable” coronavirus cases in its case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths. The CDC defines a probable case as one where a patient has coronavirus symptoms, contact with a known case or is a member of an at-risk group and where no other diagnosis is more likely.

Confirmed cases are those illnesses that are confirmed by a lab test.

On April 15, 2020, Maryland began reporting “probable” coronavirus deaths. Maryland health classifies a death as probable if their death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death, but it has not been confirmed by a test. The totals below for Maryland include both confirmed and probable deaths.

Updated: June 8, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. 

DC

Editor’s note: As of late May 2021, the D.C. Health Department is only publishing daily COVID-19 data from Monday through Friday. Data from Saturday and Sunday will be incorporated into Monday’s report.

Number of positive results: 49,119 (+23)

COVID-19-related deaths: 1,137 (+1)
Currently hospitalized: 50 (-1)
Recoveries: 34,790 (+35)
Total number of tests: 1,637,840 (+2,781)

Maryland

Number of confirmed cases: 460,737 (+78)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 9,653 (+4)
Currently hospitalized: 275 (-1)
Recoveries: 10,718 (+8)
Total number of tests: 10,532,202 (+9,736)

Virginia

Number of total cases*: 677,013 (+182)

COVID-19-related and probable deaths: 11,253 (+8)
Currently hospitalized, per VHHA: 452 (+28)
Recoveries**: 56,678 (+32)
Total number of tests^: 7,501,012 (+8,308)

*includes positive test results and probable cases

**Confirmed COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized and have since been discharged, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

