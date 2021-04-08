CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Coronavirus » Staples and Office Depot…

Staples and Office Depot want to help you prove your Covid-19 vaccination

CNN

April 8, 2021, 1:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Long gone are the days when you only needed your phone, keys, and wallet to walk out the door (hello masks). With Covid-19 vaccinations becoming more widespread, you may soon need to carry proof that you’ve been vaccinated to do something like travel or go to a concert.

While some companies have been working on smartphone apps or other systems to create digital proof of vaccination, right now the paper CDC card is about all the proof you get.

That’s why Staples and Office Depot want to help you keep your paper card in good condition. The two companies are offering free laminations of completed Covid-19 vaccination cards.

A spokesperson for Staples told CNN that the service is available at all Staples locations in the US and currently does not yet have an end date.

The Office Depot offer is available at both Office Depot and Office Max locations. You must bring a copy of a coupon with your vaccine card to receive the free lamination. The offer is available through July 25.

The CDC suggests taking a picture of your vaccination card as a backup copy if you need the information.

But laminated or not, remember that you should not post a photo of your card on social media. No one needs to deal with identity theft right now.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Coronavirus | National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

COVID vaccine access for feds varies among agencies

EPA details plans to restore collective bargaining with largest employee union

Biden to nominate another Missouri native to lead GSA

DoD will release document highlighting military needs in 5G, software and data this spring

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up