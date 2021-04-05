CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delaware reports 1 new COVID death, bringing total to 1,566

The Associated Press

April 5, 2021, 9:15 AM

DOVER, Del. — Health officials in Delaware have reported an additional death related to the coronavirus.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that the state’s total number of COVID-19-related fatalities is now 1,566 since the pandemic began.

The most recent death occurred in Sussex County.

It involved a 76-year-old person with underlying health conditions.

State health officials say that 733 coronavirus-related deaths have involved residents of long-term care facilities.

More than 1,300 of the people who’ve died are 65 years old or older.

