All Giant Food pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccine

All 152 Giant Food pharmacies in D.C. region are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

All 152 Giant Food pharmacies in D.C. region are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents.

Since late 2020 Giant has been administering vaccinations and is continuing to work closely with local and federal authorities to receive additional doses on an ongoing basis. Giant’s pharmacies are currently utilizing the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, dependent on specific location.

Giant’s licensed in-store pharmacists began administering COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington, D.C. in December, in Maryland and Delaware in January, and in Virginia in February. Prior to this week, the vaccine was offered at more than half of Giant’s pharmacies.

The expansion of availability of supplies to all Giant pharmacies will increase access to the vaccine for eligible residents and future groups in addition to furthering vaccination progress throughout the region, the company said in a news release.

“We’re extremely proud of all of our Giant pharmacy teams across our stores for their commitment to serving the public and doing their part to help our communities get vaccinated,” said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant Food, headquartered in Landover, Maryland.

In addition to in-store vaccinations, Giant has identified opportunities for off-site clinics to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine throughout its communities, the release said.

To decrease barriers to access, Giant has worked closely with its community partners that have been able to assist with identifying populations that are most in need of receiving the vaccine. Last week, Giant pharmacists held a vaccination clinic at the Arc of Prince George’s County in Maryland to administer vaccines to individuals served by the organization.

Residents of Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware can check for eligibility and schedule first dose appointments at giantfood.com/covid-info. If either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine is received, the pharmacy staff will schedule second dose appointments at the time of the patient’s first dose.

For more information, visit Giant Food’s website.