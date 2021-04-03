CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens | DC clarifies mask guidance | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
3 Md. mass vaccination sites no longer require appointments

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 27, 2021, 11:55 AM

Three Maryland locations have been added to the state’s list of places where people can drive-thru and get COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments.

The locations are the mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County and Ripken Stadium in Harford County.

People can now get vaccinated at nine sites without appointments, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said. Teens who are 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)
13710 Central Ave.
Bowie, Md. D 20721
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)
11765 St. Linus Drive
Waldorf, Md. D 20602
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)
873 Long Drive
Aberdeen, Md. 21001
Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M &T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, Md. 21230
Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)
1 W. Pratt St.
Baltimore, Md. 21201
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
Greenbelt, Md. 20740
Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, Md. 21401
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.*

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, Md 21804
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, Md. 21740
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walk-up times and capacity may vary, so be prepared to wait.

Vaccines won’t be given on days when Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has big sporting events planned.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

