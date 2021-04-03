3 Md. mass vaccination sites no longer require appointments

Three Maryland locations have been added to the state's list of places where people can drive-thru and get COVID-19 vaccinations without appointments.

The locations are the mass vaccination sites at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County, Regency Furniture Stadium in Charles County and Ripken Stadium in Harford County.

People can now get vaccinated at nine sites without appointments, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said. Teens who are 16 and 17 are only eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Six Flags America Theme Park (Pfizer)

13710 Central Ave.

Bowie, Md. D 20721

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Regency Furniture Stadium (Pfizer)

11765 St. Linus Drive

Waldorf, Md. D 20602

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ripken Ironbirds Stadium (Pfizer)

873 Long Drive

Aberdeen, Md. 21001

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

M &T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)

1101 Russell St.

Baltimore, Md. 21230

Monday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)

1 W. Pratt St.

Baltimore, Md. 21201

Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

NOTE: Baltimore City residents only

Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)

5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.

Greenbelt, Md. 20740

Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)

550 Taylor Ave.

Annapolis, Md. 21401

Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.*

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center (Pfizer)

500 Glen Ave.

Salisbury, Md 21804

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)

900 Premium Outlets Blvd.

Hagerstown, Md. 21740

Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Walk-up times and capacity may vary, so be prepared to wait.

Vaccines won’t be given on days when Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium has big sporting events planned.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.