Where Md., DC and Va. stand on vaccine eligibility

Maryland is entering the next phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination eligibility.

Maryland enters Phase 2B on Tuesday to enable Marylanders age 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

Acting Maryland Health Secretary Dennis Schrader told a panel of state lawmakers on Monday that the state will continue to prioritize vaccinating people 65 and older.

Separately, a Senate committee voted Monday to send Schrader’s nomination to be the permanent secretary to the full Senate for a vote.

Maryland entered phase 2A of its vaccine eligibility last week for all state residents 60 and over.

Neighboring D.C. expanded its own criteria for eligibility on Monday, allowing rideshare and taxi drivers, delivery workers, couriers and members of the media who work in the city to pre-register online for an invitation to schedule an appointment. The District is now in Phase 1C Tier 2 of its vaccination rollout.

Virginia saw no additions to its eligibility groups this week, but will ease some pandemic restrictions on Thursday. The maximum permitted gathering size will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors; entertainment and sports venues will be allowed to operate under increased capacity.

