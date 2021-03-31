Delaware is seeing an uptick in coronavirus cases

DOVER, Del. — The state of Delaware is posting its highest COVID-19 numbers of the month. The Delaware State News…

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that the state is averaging 284.6 new positive cases per day over the last seven days.

That is the highest total since Feb. 28. COVID-related hospitalizations have also risen to 134.

That is the most since March 2.

The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 187 new positive cases on Tuesday.

That brings the state’s total to 94,573. The state also announced seven newly reported coronavirus-related deaths.

The total count of people who’ve died is now 1,559. DPH Director Dr. Karyl Rattay said some of the variants of the virus could be behind the recent increases.

