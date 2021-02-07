CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Churches step in to get vaccines to the most vulnerable

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 1:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Church leaders in Richmond are partnering with local health districts to get COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in their communities.

Second Baptist Church, in South Richmond, and First African Church, in North Richmond, were both vaccination sites Saturday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the churches’ efforts are part of an attempt to find new strategies to reach segments of the community that may not have access to information or to transportation to get vaccinated.

The events are not open to the public. Faith community leaders work with the health departments to identify, register and then vaccinate people most at risk.

