CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Home » Coronavirus » Judge upholds Baltimore's dining…

Judge upholds Baltimore’s dining ban amid pushback

The Associated Press

January 15, 2021, 9:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A judge in Baltimore has ruled to uphold the city’s dining ban.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill said Thursday that restaurants have faced “irreparable harm” but the issue was a “matter of life and death.”

He made those remarks after denying a request by the Restaurant Association of Maryland that sought to reopen indoor and outdoor dining.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the ruling. He said it was “fundamentally about the health and safety of Baltimoreans.”

The trade group’s president said they are “disappointed in the judge’s ruling.”

Judges in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties also have denied requests by the group to restore indoor dining.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

COVID-19

Biden administration has an opportunity to change deep-seeded military personnel challenges

Part 2: IRS sends Congress $4B ‘aspirational vision’ to overhaul taxpayer services

Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief

UPDATED: With new executive order, Biden signals plans to 'protect, empower and rebuild' career workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up