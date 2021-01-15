Judge upholds Baltimore’s dining ban amid pushback

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott praised the ruling. He said it was “fundamentally about the health and safety of Baltimoreans.”

BALTIMORE — A judge in Baltimore has ruled to uphold the city’s dining ban.

Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence Fletcher-Hill said Thursday that restaurants have faced “irreparable harm” but the issue was a “matter of life and death.”

He made those remarks after denying a request by the Restaurant Association of Maryland that sought to reopen indoor and outdoor dining.

The trade group’s president said they are “disappointed in the judge’s ruling.”

Judges in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties also have denied requests by the group to restore indoor dining.

