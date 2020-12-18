CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s holiday advisory: smaller gatherings, no travel | Moderna vaccine update | Update on DC schools' plans | Latest test results
Johns Hopkins students promote mask wearing with parody of popular song, ‘WAP’

Matthew Delaney

December 18, 2020, 11:34 AM

Some of you may have (regrettably) learned the term “WAP” earlier this year, thanks to a popular Cardi B tune, but now Johns Hopkins University has its own health-conscious and family-friendly version in “WAmP,” or “Wear A Mask Please.”

The university’s Bloomberg School of Public Health unveiled its parody video Thursday night over social media, with its central message asking people to don face masks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It mirrors the rhythm and melody of rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s former chart-topping hit, “WAP,” to an overwhelmingly positive reception, including from one of the song’s original artists. Cardi B gave the tune a retweet.

The students performers, known as “The Mental Notes,” belted out some of clever lyrics written by the video’s director Aliza Rosen.

The highlights include:

  • “Curbs the spread, can’t be denied/Wear a mask and do it with pride.”
  • “I want you to/Put that face mask on/Right in front of your schnoz.”
  • “Don’t just hold it like a prop/You’ve got to wear a mask please.”

Bird Jay might be the real star of the show, though.

The mascot’s nimble moves do a great job of paying homage to the choreography in the original “WAP” video — though, again, it’s probably best for only those of a certain age to watch it.

