Virginia hospital has had 7 kids with rare COVID condition

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 11:39 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — A hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, says it has treated seven children with a serious health condition linked to the coronavirus.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Sunday that the children are being treated at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters. The condition they have is known as Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C.

It affects various parts of the body and may cause problems with a young patient’s heart and other vital organs. Federal officials say that there have been more than 1,100 cases across the country and 20 deaths.

Children appeared to be less vulnerable to the virus when the pandemic began. But more children have gotten sick as the pandemic has grown.

