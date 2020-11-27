U.Md. to rule if students will face discipline over lack of COVID-19 tests

Some 150 students at the College Park campus have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct because they may not have undergone all COVID-19 testing as required.

Some 150 students at the University of Maryland’s College Park campus have been referred to the Office of Student Conduct because they may not have undergone all COVID-19 testing as required this fall.

There were 22,000 students on the campus this fall, and most of them participated in regular COVID-19 testing as required by the school. The University of Maryland offers free testing to students, faculty and staff, and more than 45,000 tests were administered since the summer.

The university moved all undergraduate classes online for the rest of the semester earlier this month amid rising COVID-19 rates nationwide and around the D.C. region.

The move back to virtual came as pandemic-related restrictions tightened across the state and also in local jurisdictions, such as Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

The school also put the brakes on its football program more than two weeks ago after eight student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of Maryland monitors compliance with its testing requirements, and those who seemed to have missed tests by either not scheduling a test or failing to submit results by deadline received two warning letters.

“I’m really proud of how our students and community have widely adopted healthy behaviors. We have witnessed countless examples of our students holding each other accountable. At the same time, it is on us to check in with our community, and in those cases where we are seeing noncompliance with testing — about 150 cases — our Office of Student Conduct is reaching out to learn more,” Patty Perillo, vice president of student affairs, said in a statement.

The school said those students must now attend an information session about the disciplinary process and a meeting with the conduct office to determine if they violated the testing protocol and if discipline will follow.