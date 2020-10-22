Hogan: Additional $250M in COVID-19 relief for Md. small businesses amid Capitol Hill gridlock

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland is doubling its economic recovery and relief efforts for small businesses by tapping into the state's rainy-day fund.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the state is doubling its economic recovery and relief efforts for small businesses by tapping into the state’s rainy-day fund.

Maryland has already spent $250 million for COVID-19 relief. The additional $250 million announced Thursday includes $50 million for the state’s small business relief fund and $50 million specifically for restaurants to expand outdoor dining in the winter months by buying tents and heaters and making HVAC improvements.

Hogan said small businesses are facing a “desperate situation,” with some “hanging on by a thread.”

Though Maryland’s economy has rebounded faster than the nation as a whole, “it’s still really bad,” he added. “It’s not a great situation.”

Hogan said the boosted funding is necessary as U.S. lawmakers and the White House remain deadlocked on another coronavirus relief bill.

“The failure of Washington to provide additional stimulus relief for our small businesses, struggling families and to the states for economic recovery is having a devastating impact,” Hogan said. “And we need both parties in Washington to stop playing politics to end the gridlock and to get this done for the American people.”

The $250 million in additional funding from the state’s coffers is less than what some other officials had pushed for. During a Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot pushed Hogan for an additional $500 million in relief funding.

Of the new funding, another $20 million is slated for a state program that aims to avert pandemic-related layoffs, and a $100 million is for an emergency rapid-response fund that the governor said would act as a “safety valve.”

The new funding for restaurants will be distributed to local authorities and must be spent by Dec. 31, Hogan said.

During the news conference, Hogan also discussed improving coronavirus numbers in the state, leveled some criticism at local leaders for not lifting their coronavirus restrictions fast enough and responded to criticism about a still overwhelmed unemployment system.

