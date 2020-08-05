Pandemic leads to cancellation of 2020 Maryland State Fair

Officials with the Maryland State Fair say this year’s event is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

BALTIMORE — Officials with the Maryland State Fair say this year’s event is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

General manager Andy Cashman told The Baltimore Sun on Wednesday that only junior and open livestock shows bill be held. Cashman said no public will be invited to those shows and that they will be restricted to in-state participants.

The fair was originally scheduled to run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 7.

The event usually draws hundreds of thousands of people. Social distancing regulations and other restrictions on mass gatherings were what did the fair in this year.

The pandemic has also closed state fairs in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Ohio.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.