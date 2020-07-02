CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
Home » Coronavirus » Maryland instructs providers to…

Maryland instructs providers to order virus tests on request

The Associated Press

July 2, 2020, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s health department is instructing health care providers to order a coronavirus test for anyone who requests it.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the new order on Thursday as the state added steps to expand testing. It applies to anyone who asks for a test regardless of symptoms.

While Maryland has locations where people can get a free test without a doctor’s order and without symptoms, some testing sites continue to require a doctor’s order.

Maryland health officials also are strongly encouraging anyone who works in close-contact settings and people who have returned to Maryland from out-of-state travel to get tested.

Get the latest Maryland testing information at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up