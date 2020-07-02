Maryland instructs providers to order virus tests on request

Maryland's health department is instructing health care providers to order a coronavirus test for anyone who requests it.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s health department is instructing health care providers to order a coronavirus test for anyone who requests it.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced the new order on Thursday as the state added steps to expand testing. It applies to anyone who asks for a test regardless of symptoms.

While Maryland has locations where people can get a free test without a doctor’s order and without symptoms, some testing sites continue to require a doctor’s order.

Maryland health officials also are strongly encouraging anyone who works in close-contact settings and people who have returned to Maryland from out-of-state travel to get tested.

Get the latest Maryland testing information at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.