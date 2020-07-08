CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » Coronavirus » Are do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests reliable?

Are do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests reliable?

Kristi King | @KingWTOP

July 8, 2020, 3:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
DO-it-yourself COVID-19 testing is becoming more popular. How reliable is it? (WTOP/Darci Marchese)

Do-it-yourself COVID-19 tests are becoming more common, and they don’t involve shoving a probe into the back of your throat through your nose: You simply swirl a swab around in the lower portion of your nasal passage.

The bad news is, you can’t do the COVID-19 testing yourself at home. After some companies began producing at-home testing kits, the FDA revised its Emergency Use Authorization guidelines, and they’re no longer allowed.

The good news is, you can perform the test at a growing number of pharmacies. Doing your own COVID-19 test through a local pharmacy involves pulling up to a drive-thru window where a helper behind glass walks you through the process.

After you swirl a swab around in the bottom of your nose, you put the sample in a vial, seal everything up, put the kit in a drop box and drive away.

That procedure is available now at dozens of CVS pharmacies in the metropolitan D.C. area.

Of Walmart’s 16 COVID-19 testing sites serving communities in Maryland and Virginia, five are in the D.C. region. More could be coming soon.

But do they work? That’s the other good news.

Multiple studies, including one conducted by the Stanford University School of Medicine, have shown no reliability problems with self-collected specimens. Researchers publishing in the New England Journal of Medicine added that patient collected samples reduce the use of personal protective equipment and help protect health care workers from potential exposure.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up