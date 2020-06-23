Home » Coronavirus » Virginia lifts eviction moratorium,…

Virginia lifts eviction moratorium, advocates seek extension

The Associated Press

June 23, 2020, 4:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A ban on evictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic has been lifted by the Supreme Court of Virginia, paving the way for eviction proceedings to resume next week.

The ban was originally put in place in March and was extended earlier this month. It is set to expire Sunday.

An order issued by the state’s high court Monday said courts may resume hearing eviction cases on June 29.

Tenant advocates said thousands of families who are struggling financially because of COVID-19 could be affected.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said the city plans to use $6 million of the $20.1 million it received from the state through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to provide rental assistance and to fund an eviction diversion program.

