Baltimore to ease some coronavirus-related restrictions

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore will ease some stay-at-home directives prompted by the coronavirus pandemic next week.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young on Friday announced the restrictions will be lifted Monday after the city experienced a 14-day drop in the number of new cases and deaths. But he warned that the directives could be imposed again if certain criteria are met, including a five-day increase in new cases.

Barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to offer services by appointment only and host up to five people per 1,000 square feet.

The city will also waive fees for tent permits to allow churches to host services for up to 50 people outdoors.

