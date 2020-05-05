U.Md. seeking volunteers for just-launched experimental COVID-19 vaccine

Researchers at the University of Maryland's School of Medicine in Baltimore have started clinical trials on an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Here's how you can participate.

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore are taking part in an international trial on at least four experimental COVID-19 vaccines and are seeking volunteers to take part.

The first participant in the study, which involves stimulating the body’s own immune response, was vaccinated May 4. In Baltimore, the clinical trial will involve up to 90 healthy adult participants between the ages of 18 and 85. Overall, 360 participants in the U.S. and Germany are expected to take part in the trials.

The trial vaccines differ from traditional inoculations in that they do not involve injecting viral proteins into a person’s body, the university said. Instead, each vaccine uses a different combination of messenger RNA to stimulate the production of protein antigens in a vaccinated person’s body that cause an immune response.

“A vaccine is urgently needed for COVID-19,” said U.Md. School of Medicine Dean E. Albert Reece in a news release Monday detailing the trials. “This research is an essential first step in protecting populations around the world from this serious illness.”

The vaccine candidates were jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and the research is funded by Pfizer.

People participating in the trial will get two injections a month apart.

Researchers will gather research on dosages and their impact on different age groups to determine which is best tolerated and produces the desired immune response.

The University of Maryland is still seeking participants in the trial. Those interested can visit the university’s website, text COVID19Vaccine to #555888, call 1-410-706-6156 or email clintrial@som.umaryland.edu for more information.

