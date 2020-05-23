Poll shows some Md., Va. residents may miss some aspects of quarantine life

After months of stay-at-home orders, states are beginning to finally reopen, but some residents in our region responded to a recent poll and said they'll miss being in lockdown.

A survey conducted by everydaycarry.com, a shopping website that targets customers who are looking for hunting knives, multi-tools, high-powered flashlights and other gadgets, found that 55% of Marylanders say they’ll miss spending so much time at home.

The website asked 4,500 Americans whether they would miss quarantine, and why. According to the findings, of the Marylanders who said they’ll miss being at home, 27% say they’ve gained a new skill over the past few weeks. Another 35% said they’ve enjoyed the “we’re all in this together” aspect of the pandemic.

Nearly half of those Marylanders who responded said they’ve been able to spend more time with loved ones. Another 9% are grateful for the decrease in pollution.

In Virginia, 47% of residents also say they’ll miss quarantine life. The state with the most people making the best of their quarantine is North Dakota, as 67% replied favorably.

In West Virginia, however, only 14% of those who responded said they would miss anything about being in lockdown.