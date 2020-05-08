Tips to make sure your donations go to COVID-19 relief

With so many in need of help, donating to a charity to provide COVID-19 relief can feel a bit daunting. One organization has the resources to make your donation decision easier.

Charity evaluator Charity Navigator has put together a page of highly-rated nonprofit organizations responding to the pandemic. The organizations are vetted to ensure that they are legitimate and trustworthy, and that donations are indeed going to COVID-19 relief.

Some organizations on the list are familiar to many, such as Save the Children, CDC Foundation, GlobalGiving and United Way, said Kevin Scally, with Charity Navigator.

Also on the list is GiveDirectly, which gives money directly to those experiencing financial hardship.

If the organization that you are looking for is not included on the list, you can ask questions as to how much of your money is going specifically to COVID-19 relief, Scally said.

“Most organizations — and certainly the ones that we have included on our list — they have dedicated funds where the money that they receive actually has to go to relief and recovery.”

