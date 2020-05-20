Baltimore voting centers added after concern about mail in

Maryland's elections board has voted to allow two more in-person voting centers in Baltimore for the June 2 primary. Baltimore also canceled large events.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s elections board has voted to allow two more in-person voting centers in Baltimore for the June 2 primary after officials expressed concern about ballots not arriving in the mail on schedule.

The board voted to add two centers to the four that already had been planned during an emergency meeting Wednesday.

The board also is expanding the number of places where people can drop off ballots from five to 15. Voters are being strongly urged to vote by mail due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Canceled events

The mayor of Baltimore has announced that all large public events in the city have been canceled through Aug. 31, including the Fourth of July fireworks and the Artscape festival.

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced the move on Wednesday as the city continues to battle the spread of the coronavirus.

The city is still under a stay-at-home order, which was issued in March in response to the pandemic.

Asked if he would reconsider the move should conditions improve before July, Young said he couldn’t rule it out.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.