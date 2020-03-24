How you can use your computer to help fight coronavirus

Does your computer sit idle sometimes? There's a way you can use it to help fight coronavirus, even when it's not doing anything.

Folding@home is a new project focused on disease research, and in this case, possible cures for coronavirus.

Here’s how it works: Anyone interested in helping donates their computer’s processing power to the project, which is used during intermittent downtime to process data. It’s done through a program that is downloaded online. Once set up, your computer becomes a part of a sort of super computer that works to process large amounts of information.

Organizers of the project say that data is openly disseminated as part of an open science collaboration which is then shared with researchers and labs around the world.

The data is also available to the public online.

For more information on the project and how to download the program in order to contribute check their website.

