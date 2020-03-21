Playgrounds, recreation centers and other outdoor areas have been shut down by the City of Alexandria in order to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Playgrounds, recreation centers and other outdoor areas have been shut down by the City of Alexandria in order to slow the spread of coronavirus, the city announced Saturday afternoon.

The closures, announced in conjunction with Alexandria City Public Schools, target basketball and tennis courts, fenced-in fields and dog parks.

The city said the steps were in response to people continuing to congregate in large groups in public, despite earlier warnings against doing so.

Restrooms and parking lots serving these areas have also been closed.

Alexandria city officials explained that it would not be possible for them to clean and disinfect these outdoor areas on a consistent basis.

However, unfenced parks, trails and fields remain open to the public.

In a press release, the city said that “safe, socially distant opportunities for exercise are crucial for our community, to maintain both physical and mental health.”

