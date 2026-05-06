Reynolds Consumer Products: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported profit of…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) on Wednesday reported profit of $59 million in its first quarter.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $877 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Reynolds Consumer Products expects its per-share earnings to range from 39 cents to 43 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.57 to $1.63 per share.

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