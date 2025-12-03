Tariffs add to holiday costs for artificial trees

Tariffs are making artificial Christmas trees more expensive this season, with the American Christmas Tree Association reporting a 30% tariff on trees and decor has pushed prices up about 10-15%.

“Retailers have done all they can to absorb as much of the unexpected additional costs as possible,” said Jami Warner, executive director of the American Christmas Tree Association.

For shoppers such as Hannah Pine of Rockville, Maryland, who already owns an artificial tree, that’s a relief.

“We’ve had one for the last few years, and it’s in good condition, so we’re happy to have that one,” she said, adding that cleanup is easier with a toddler and a dog.

Luis Baez of Silver Spring, said he noticed the price jump firsthand.

“It was definitely more expensive this year,” he said. “Right now, it’s like almost $800 at Costco, same one.”

At Good Earth Garden Market in Potomac, owner David Johannes said artificial trees aren’t a big part of his business anymore.

“Artificial, for us, has actually kind of gone away. It’s gone to more box stores,” he said.

Johannes said his business does stock several dozen artificial trees, and said ordering early this year may have allowed the store to avoid any hikes. He added he hasn’t seen evidence of high costs pushing more people toward real trees this year.

“I haven’t heard any chatter about that, but that certainly wouldn’t surprise me,” he said.

Johannes said real trees remain the biggest sellers for the market, and prices for them have stayed flat for the past two years.

Despite the price hikes, the association said four out of five families celebrating with a tree still choose an artificial one, and there’s a growing trend toward decorating with multiple trees, both real and artificial.

“Real, artificial, tall, short, green, Charlie Brown … there is no such thing as a bad Christmas tree,” Warner said in email to WTOP.

