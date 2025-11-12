MotorWeek at 45: The show that taught America how to buy a car (and still does)

Everybody that drives every day, especially if you go out on the Capital Beltway, people are driving faster. They seem to be paying less attention to a lot of the rules of the road that we were taught growing up. So a lot of the extra safety features that are being added to cars, I think they’re really important. And if you’re buying a car, you need to make sure it’s got things like lane keep assist that keeps you from getting sideswiped. Almost all new cars now have a very good emergency braking system, but there’s also something called rear traffic alert, so when you’re backing out of a parking lot, it lets you know if a car is coming from either side that you can’t physically see. So the latest in safety aspects, I think, is really important, and we’re spending a lot more time on that, along with infotainment systems, all the new entertainment options available inside the car.