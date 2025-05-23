Shopping for a computer? How to get a good deal, even with tariffs

Even with the current tensions surrounding tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, it's still possible to get a good deal on a computer, according to Washington Consumers' Checkbook.

Even with the current tensions surrounding tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, it’s still possible to get a good deal on a computer, according to Washington Consumers’ Checkbook.

“If you’re pretty sure you want to buy one in the next six months, you should just probably go ahead and pull the trigger on that purchase,” said Executive Editor Kevin Brasler. “Manufacturers and stores selling electronics have a lot of back inventory that’s probably been in their warehouse or inventory for many months, and are likely unaffected by the higher prices they’re paying now (for new products).”

Even with new arrivals, which are subject to tariffs, Brasler said there are still ways to keep your spending down.

Brasler said Consumers’ Checkbooks chose 34 devices and was able to find an average savings of around 20% — just by doing some thorough comparison shopping.

In its ratings of local computer sellers, the best prices “were from the websites for Micro Center, Walmart, and the Microsoft store, itself,” said Brasler. He said Amazon and Costco also had good prices.

Customers may be tempted by high-end machines with powerful processors and lots of storage, but these aren’t necessary for most people who aren’t using their computers for things like video editing or playing cutting-edge games.

“If you’re just using your computer for email or streaming video, you’re not going to need to splurge on the latest, greatest processor,” Brasler said. “It’s important not to overbuy.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.