These are the 10 cheapest grocery stores in the US

Food prices are expected to rise slightly faster than their historical average growth rate in 2025, according to the USDA’s latest Food Price Outlook report.

Food prices are expected to rise slightly faster than their historical average growth rate in 2025, according to the USDA’s latest Food Price Outlook report.

If you’re looking for ways to cut food costs beyond eating at home and meal planning, switching to a more affordable grocery store can be a good option.

But which stores offer the best bang for your buck?

To find out, we reviewed Market Force Information’s most recent U.S. Grocery Panel Study. Based on feedback from 4,362 shoppers, here are the 10 grocery stores that offer the best value.

1. Lidl

Value for money: 81.4% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Lidl do so because of the value it provides for their money.

Lidl is a grocery store chain that started in Germany in 1973. Since then, it’s expanded into 31 countries, including the U.S. in 2015. Despite its massive growth, the company’s goal has remained the same: to offer high-quality produce at unbelievably low prices.

“This chain offers great prices basically because they don’t carry every variety and brand of every grocery item. In that sense, the selection is a bit limited, but what they do have is well below traditional national grocers in terms of price,” David Bakke, a personal finance expert and contributing writer at DollarSanity, said in an email.

[How to Save Money on Groceries When You Live in a Food Desert]

2. Market Basket

Value for money: 76% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Market Basket do so because of the value it provides for their money.

Founded in 1917, Market Basket is a chain of 90 stores scattered across New England. The company’s slogan is “More for your dollar,” which many customers seem to think is true.

In Market Basket stores, you’ll find the usual departments for groceries, produce, meat and dairy, but also dedicated areas for cheese, sushi and fresh seafood.

3. WinCo Foods

Value for money: 73.1% of survey respondents who primarily shop at WinCo Foods do so because of the value it provides for their money.

You can trace WinCo back to a Waremart that opened its doors in Boise, Idaho, in 1967. The original store grew into a chain well-known for its flat carts and low prices.

When the original founder passed away, employees joined forces and bought a controlling stake from the family. Soon after, Waremart became WinCo, which has continued to grow ever since. While the store no longer has flat carts, it’s still known for its low prices.

“WinCo is a cheap grocery store. They buy produce and other groceries directly from farmers and manufacturers in bulk so they get better prices per unit to pass on to shoppers,” Andrea Woroch, a consumer finance and budgeting expert, said in an email.

4. Grocery Outlet

Value for money: 71.4% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Grocery Outlet do so because of the value it provides for their money.

If you live in an area with Grocery Outlet stores, you’ve likely heard its catchy commercial that sings, “Grocery Outlet, Bargain Market.” The company got its start in 1946 when Jim Read opened a discount store for military items.

That store grew into a chain that brings customers great brands at low prices. Still owned by the Read family, Grocery Outlet now serves more than 1.5 million shoppers per week, according to the company’s website.

[READ: How Much Should I Spend on Groceries?]

5. ALDI

Value for money: 70.4% of survey respondents who primarily shop at ALDI do so because of the value it provides for their money.

ALDI is the second German grocery store chain on this list and has opened an impressive 2,400 stores across the U.S. over the past 50 years or so. It aims to offer a no-frills shopping experience with hand-selected, high-quality products and low prices.

“One of the cheapest grocery stores in the U.S. right now is ALDI, which has seen a steady increase in popularity in recent years. Many diehard fans enjoy the quality and exclusivity of most of ALDI’s products, including the ever-changing seasonal items lineup,” says Jake Hill, CEO of the personal finance website DebtHammer.

6. Wegmans

Value for money: 68.7% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Wegmans do so because of the value it provides for their money.

The Wegmans story began in 1916 when John Wegman opened the Rochester Fruit and Vegetable Company.

Since then, the company has evolved into a reputable supermarket chain with more than 110 stores spread across Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

7. Trader Joe’s

Value for money: 67.2% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Trader Joe’s do so because of the value it provides for their money.

Trader Joe’s is a national chain of grocery stores that aims to provide quality products at the best prices.

Founded in 1967, the store’s unique inventory sets it apart. While you won’t find many well-known brand names lining the shelves, you can shop a collection of unique and interesting products under the Trader Joe’s label.

For example, you’ll find items like Trader Joe’s pineapple teriyaki chicken meatballs, garlic butter Irish potato chips and raisin rosemary crisps. But it’s not all novelty items; you can also get the everyday basics you need.

[READ: Grocery Receipt Scanning Apps You Should Try]

8. Costco

Value for money: 61.4% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Costco do so because of the value it provides for their money.

Costco is a well-known membership-based warehouse club that started in 1976 as Price Mart in San Diego. Today, it operates in eight countries and is one of the largest retailers in the world.

The company aims to bring customers brand-name merchandise at the best possible prices. It specializes in selling wholesale products, so it’s best when you want to shop in bulk.

9. Sam’s Club

Value for money: 60.1% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Sam’s Club do so because of the value it provides for their money.

Sam’s Club is a membership-based warehouse club owned by Walmart. Joining grants you access to its network of stores that aim to offer premium quality and exclusive savings.

Similar to Costco, Sam’s Club can help you save when you want to buy items from top brands in bulk. And it’s not just groceries. The chain sells everything from appliances and furniture to electronics and fitness equipment.

10. Fred Meyer

Value for money: 59.3% of survey respondents who primarily shop at Fred Meyer do so because of the value it provides for their money.

Fred Meyer (the man) opened the first Fred Meyer grocery store in Portland, Oregon, in 1922. Over 100 years later, the brand is a well-established chain with 132 locations across four states — Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Fred Meyer can help you save on groceries through weekly digital deals and a wide selection of affordable products from its own brands. It also offers a variety of non-grocery items, such as health and beauty products, patio furniture, electronics, toys, pet supplies, seasonal items and more.

Tips to Maximize Savings

Opting for a grocery store that leads with value can help you save, but so can implementing a few other best practices.

“Get the Sunday paper and check your mail — paper coupons still exist. Sign up for the rewards program for any grocer — you’ll typically find savings,” Bakke said. “Going generic when applicable also helps so you’re not paying extra just for a brand name.”

More from U.S. News

7 Household Staples and Their Inflation-Friendly Swaps

Eggs Are Crazy Expensive Right Now — Here’s What You Can Do

Is Organic Food Worth the Extra Cost?

These Are the 10 Cheapest Grocery Stores in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 04/25/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.