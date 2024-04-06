What to buy in April that won’t break the bank

The Easter holiday may be over, but experts say you can still get a deal on a lot of products for the month of April.

Kristin McGrath, editor at RetailMeNot, said consumers can get deep discounts on photography gift services.

“That’s because Mother’s Day is coming up and the first half of May those photography gifts take a little bit of lead time for those sites to produce. So, they’re starting to offer discounts now,” McGrath said.

Consumers can save up to 45% on photo gifts from sites like Shutterfly, Snapfish and VistaPrint.

Other discounts include 25% off on transitional spring clothing and summer travel deals. But she recommended booking sooner rather than later.

“Retailers are really gearing up for summer, those travel sites are trying to tempt you to book your summer getaway,” McGrath said. “Like Expedia, airlines, booking sites like Viator for your tours.”

Need home and garden furniture? Retailers will be slashing prices by 16%.

Retailers know everyone’s getting their outdoor spaces ready for spring, and that means the likes of Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, Wayfair and Walmart will be coming on strong with sales.

Pay special attention to vacuum cleaners during April, as well — you’re sure to spot spring cleaning discounts as retailers try to coax you to upgrade.

Plus, Earth Day falls in April. During that time, retailers frequently offer discounts on energy-efficient appliances and bulbs. In particular, Amazon and eBay are known for offering deals on refurbished and open-box goods for those who want to save and shop sustainably.

And for last-minute tax filers, there’s a 27% markdown on tax services.

“Then, it’s tax season. It is the final stretch. If you haven’t filed yet. All of those outlying tax services are trying to get your business,” McGrath said.

“Check your email. See if the service you used last year is offering you a special discount and then compare across the field and see if another service is offering a deal on tax filing software.”

