Elbit: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) on Tuesday reported net income of $30 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had profit of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.56 per share.

The maker of defense electronics posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $215.1 million, or $4.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.97 billion.

