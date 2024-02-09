Newell Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $86 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $86 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $2.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $388 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $8.13 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Newell Brands expects its results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 62 cents per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWL

