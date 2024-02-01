Clorox: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $93…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $93 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.78 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.30 to $5.50 per share.

