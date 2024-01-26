Colgate-Palmolive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $718 million. The…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $718 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $4.95 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.9 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.3 billion, or $2.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.46 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.