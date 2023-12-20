Do you think holiday shopping deals have gotten worse this year? You might be right

New data shows retailers are not generally offering the same level of discounts this year, compared to the last few holiday seasons.

Still looking for some last-minute Christmas presents at a deal? Chances are you have a ton of options, but not at a great discount.

“Generally, you’re looking for, when are those discounts happening? We’re in the season,” Rayne Gaisford, chief product officer and head of data strategy with Vertical Knowledge, told WTOP.

The data analytics firm, which gathers and examines public open information, compiled all prices on all products at various online retailers over the past three years. They found that, while there’s a larger volume of discounted products across their entire catalog, the discount on an individual product isn’t as much as the 2022 or 2021 holiday season.

“We’re not getting that, ‘Go buy it right now, it’s a super low price that’s going to be the deal breaker of the year,'” Gaisford said.

Some of the retailers they found offering a smaller discount as a whole this year include Big Lots, Gap, TJ Maxx, Victoria’s Secret and Ulta.

Other retailers are putting far more products on sale during the holiday season. Best Buy put around 30% of their products on sale in mid-December last year. This year, over 45% of products online have seen a price reduction.

And while prime deals this year were had in November and early December, Gaisford said there are deals still to be found for last-minute gifts.

“Old Navy! We see them discounting today higher than we’ve seen them do for the last two years,” he said.

Bloomingdale’s traditionally has a lower level of discounting at this time of year, but according to the latest data, discounts are currently a little higher than they would be: in the mid- to high 30% range.

If you need a Washington Commanders jersey, basketball or any outdoor gear, Dick’s Sporting Goods is seeing their lowest prices, according to Gaisford.

“You’re probably wanting to go there today — not next week or the week after, because they are going to modify their pricing pretty actively and we’re going to see those start to come up,” he told WTOP.

Meanwhile, off-price retailers like TJ Maxx and Marshalls have pushed their bigger deals to early November.

“And it’s traditionally been a straight line down. They are discounting less and less into the end of the year, because they’ve already got their inventory off the shelves,” Gaisford said.