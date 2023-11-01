Clorox: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $22 million.…

The Oakland, California-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 49 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $1.39 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.80 per share.

