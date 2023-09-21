From product recalls to pop music: Federal agency drops album of safety-themed songs

A new seven-song album geared for teens and young adults is getting some attention — in large part because the album being dropped comes from a federal agency.

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has a new album out: We're Safety Now Haven't We. (Courtesy CPSC)

It won’t break any sales records for a just-released album, but a new, seven-song album geared toward teens and young adults is getting some attention — in large part, because it comes from a federal agency.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission — the independent federal regulatory agency that announces product recalls — has just released an album of songs about wearing helmets, fireworks safety and the importance of smoke detectors, among other topics.

The free, downloadable album is called “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We,” and despite the odd grammar, the CPSC is attempting to share safety messages in a language young people might accept: music.

The genres are varied, and the musicians anonymous — with the intent of keeping the focus on the songs and their messages to young people.

“Protect Ya Noggin’,” (available in both English and Spanish) focuses on wearing a helmet while biking, skating or scooting: “When you’re in these streets/Gotta stay vigilant/Check the stats, there’s been way too many injured heads.”

“Phone Away” warns: “You gotta put your phone away/While you’re walking/When you’re dancing/On vacation.”

A K-Pop number, “Going Off Like Fireworks,” sounds like a love song with a safety message: “I know I’m messing with a fatal heat/And I should walk away and let it be/But we lightin’ sparks with our energy.”

“Se Pone Caliente,” in part-English and part-Spanish, speaks to the dangers of not having a smoke detector (especially while in love): “I’m cautious of your love/Because our love is a flame,” and, “Every time you’re around/I have to check the smoke detector/So you don’t burn down the house.”

Another song discusses safety precautions to take while riding All-Terrain Vehicles, set to an EDM beat. There’s also a chill number called “Beats to Relax/Be Safe To.”

CPSC is encouraging young people to download, share and produce short videos using the songs on “We’re Safety Now Haven’t We.” The album’s subtitle, “Volume One,” suggests there may be more music on the way.

The album is available for download here.

