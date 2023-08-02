Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $176 million.…

Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $176 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.39 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.90 per share.

