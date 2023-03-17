Ting broadband internet boots up in Alexandria

Alexandria, Virginia, residents have a new broadband option -- and for some affordable housing residents, it'll come free.

Alexandria, Virginia, residents have a new broadband option — and for some affordable housing residents, it’ll come free.

Charlottesville-based Ting Internet, chosen by the City of Alexandria in 2022 for a municipal Internet service, began installing its fiber network last year. Service is now available in select Alexandria neighborhoods.

As part of its selection by the City of Alexandria, its service is available through an Affordable Connectivity Program to 4,000 affordable housing units at no cost to qualifying residents, who can also can receive a free router.

The broadband service is also free of charge to nonprofits, parks and farmers markets as authorized by the city.

Ting said its network will be available across all of Alexandria by 2025, covering more than 90,000 addresses.

Ting residential service is $89 per month and now competes with Comcast as well as Verizon, which is upgrading its Fios network, for broadband service in Alexandria.

Ting is a division of Toronto-based internet infrastructure company Tucows Inc. It installed its first fiber network in Charlottesville in 2015 and is currently available in 14 cities.