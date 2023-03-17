MARCH MADNESS: What to expect on Day 2 | Wizards draft prospects to watch | Maryland WBB starts tournament journey | Virginia's March sadness | Where to watch
Live Radio
Home » Consumer News » Ting broadband internet boots…

Ting broadband internet boots up in Alexandria

Jeff Clabaugh | jclabaugh@wtop.com

March 17, 2023, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alexandria, Virginia, residents have a new broadband option — and for some affordable housing residents, it’ll come free.

Charlottesville-based Ting Internet, chosen by the City of Alexandria in 2022 for a municipal Internet service, began installing its fiber network last year. Service is now available in select Alexandria neighborhoods.

As part of its selection by the City of Alexandria, its service is available through an Affordable Connectivity Program to 4,000 affordable housing units at no cost to qualifying residents, who can also can receive a free router.

The broadband service is also free of charge to nonprofits, parks and farmers markets as authorized by the city.

Ting said its network will be available across all of Alexandria by 2025, covering more than 90,000 addresses.

Ting residential service is $89 per month and now competes with Comcast as well as Verizon, which is upgrading its Fios network, for broadband service in Alexandria.

Ting is a division of Toronto-based internet infrastructure company Tucows Inc. It installed its first fiber network in Charlottesville in 2015 and is currently available in 14 cities.

Jeff Clabaugh

Jeff Clabaugh has spent 20 years covering the Washington region's economy and financial markets for WTOP as part of a partnership with the Washington Business Journal, and officially joined the WTOP newsroom staff in January 2016.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up