Consumer Report’s best cars to buy in 2023

Consumer Reports is out with its best cars and most reliable car brands of the year.

In the market for a new car this year? Consumer Reports is out with its top picks.

Mike Quincy, automotive specialist with Consumer Reports, tells WTOP the Kia Telluride makes the list of best family SUVs for the fourth year in a row.

“It really does everything well if you’re looking for an SUV that has three rows of seating,” Quincy said.

If you don’t want a big car and gas mileage is key, Consumer Reports likes the Hybrid Toyota Corolla.

“Forty-eight miles per gallon overall in consumer reports testing,” Quincy said.

Consumer Reports also recommended the Nissan Leaf, which offers a lower price and decent range in the electric category. Quincy said, however, Tesla offers cars that are beyond basic, have great range and more.

“The charging network for Tesla is second to none. You can genuinely take long trips.”

On the not-so-great end of the spectrum, Quincy said the Jeep Wrangler is cool, but it has issues.

“It’s hard to get in and out of. It’s pretty noisy, the ride is rotten.”

Quincy said the Wrangler also doesn’t get very good gas mileage.

When it comes to reliability, here’s where Consumer reports ranks the top brands and car styles.

Most reliable automotive brands

Toyota Lexus BMW Mazda Honda Audi Subaru Acura Kia Lincoln Buick Genesis Hyundai Volvo Nissan Ram Cadillac Ford Tesla Chevrolet GMC Volkswagen Jeep Mercedes-Benz

Most reliable vehicle types