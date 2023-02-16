Live Radio
Consumer Report’s best cars to buy in 2023

February 16, 2023, 10:59 PM

In the market for a new car this year? Consumer Reports is out with its top picks.

Mike Quincy, automotive specialist with Consumer Reports, tells WTOP the Kia Telluride makes the list of best family SUVs for the fourth year in a row.

“It really does everything well if you’re looking for an SUV that has three rows of seating,” Quincy said.

If you don’t want a big car and gas mileage is key, Consumer Reports likes the Hybrid Toyota Corolla.

“Forty-eight miles per gallon overall in consumer reports testing,” Quincy said.

Consumer Reports also recommended the Nissan Leaf, which offers a lower price and decent range in the electric category. Quincy said, however, Tesla offers cars that are beyond basic, have great range and more.

“The charging network for Tesla is second to none. You can genuinely take long trips.”

On the not-so-great end of the spectrum, Quincy said the Jeep Wrangler is cool, but it has issues.

“It’s hard to get in and out of. It’s pretty noisy, the ride is rotten.”

Quincy said the Wrangler also doesn’t get very good gas mileage.

When it comes to reliability, here’s where Consumer reports ranks the top brands and car styles.

Most reliable automotive brands

  1. Toyota
  2. Lexus
  3. BMW
  4. Mazda
  5. Honda
  6. Audi
  7. Subaru
  8. Acura
  9. Kia
  10. Lincoln
  11. Buick
  12. Genesis
  13. Hyundai
  14. Volvo
  15. Nissan
  16. Ram
  17. Cadillac
  18. Ford
  19. Tesla
  20. Chevrolet
  21. GMC
  22. Volkswagen
  23. Jeep
  24. Mercedes-Benz

Most reliable vehicle types

  1. Hybrid cars
  2. Sports/sporty cars
  3. Hybrid SUVs
  4. Mid-size/large cars
  5. Compact pickups
  6. Subcompact SUVs
  7. Luxury compact SUVs
  8. Luxury compact cars
  9. Luxury mid-size/large cars
  10. Compact SUVs
  11. Mid-size two-row SUVs
  12. Compact cars
  13. Minivans
  14. Mid-size pickups
  15. Mid-size three-row/large SUVs
  16. Electric vehicles
  17. Full-sized pickups

