Md. expert warns of flood-damaged vehicles: ‘They’re out there’

Car shoppers are being warned to be on alert for vehicles with recent flood damage.

Vehicle history report provider Carfax has estimated that 350,000 vehicles could have been damaged by Hurricane Ian, which struck the southeast U.S. in late September.

“Flood damaged cars are becoming more prevalent,” said David Elswick, an investigator with the Office of Consumer Protection in Montgomery County, Maryland. “They’re out there and it’s something to watch for when you’re buying a car.”

A quick purchase of a below-market-value car may seem enticing after vehicle prices surged in recent months, but “what you think might be the best deal is not very good in the long run,” Elswick said.

Issues down the line could include mold, rust and other corrosion in flood-damaged vehicles.

“When I was a mechanic, I dealt with them very frequently and they were diagnostic nightmares,” Elswick said.

He also warned that unscrupulous sellers can “wash” titles in other states to avoid showing that a vehicle has been declared salvage.

Of course, it’s always a wise idea to have a professional look over a car you’re considering buying and to get a vehicle history report. But for those who have already made a purchase in Montgomery County and have suspicions, the Office of Consumer Protection says it’s ready to help investigate.

Elswick added that they’ve seen no cases related to Ian yet.