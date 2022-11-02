CVS Health, Match Group rise; Airbnb, Estee Lauder fall

WAR IN UKRAINE: NKorea covertly shipping artillery to Russia | Russia rejoins deal on grain exports | Ukrainians grapple with power outages | Russia reinforces military
The Associated Press

November 2, 2022, 4:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

CVS Health Corp., up $2.18 to $96.80.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager raised its profit forecast for the year.

Airbnb Inc., down $14.64 to $94.41.

The short-term vacation rental marketplace warned investors that bookings growth will slow in the fourth quarter.

Estee Lauder Companies Inc., down $16.80 to $189.96.

The cosmetics company slashed its profit forecast for the year as COVID-19 lockdowns in China and inflation hurt demand.

Caesars Entertainment Inc., down 31 cents to $44.08.

The casino operator beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Zoominfo Technologies Inc., down $12.69 to $30.81.

The software company’s third-quarter billings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Match Group Inc., up $1.84 to $45.74.

The owner of Tinder, OKCupid and other online dating apps beat analysts’ third-quarter revenue forecasts.

Cirrus Logic Inc., up $3.05 to $70.90.

The chipmaker’s second-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Extra Space Storage Inc., down $19.43 to $158.46.

The owner and operator of self-storage facilities cut its profit forecast for the year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

