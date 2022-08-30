RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's Russian-occupied south | Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Consumer News » Photronics, Conn's fall; Best…

Photronics, Conn’s fall; Best Buy, Big Lots rise

The Associated Press

August 30, 2022, 4:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Best Buy Co., up $1.19 to $74.89.

The electronics retailer beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Devon Energy Corp., down $3.06 to $71.08.

The energy company fell along with prices for oil.

Big Lots Inc., up $2.53 to $24.08.

The discount retailer’s second-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.

Conn’s Inc., down 45 cents to $10.86.

The retailer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Photronics Inc., down $5.13 to $16.64.

The electronics imaging company gave investors a discouraging profit and revenue forecast.

First Solar Inc., up 62 cents to $122.31.

The largest U.S. solar company plans to invest $1.2 billion to expand U.S. production.

Twitter Inc., down 72 cents to $39.32.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed more paperwork to terminate his agreement to buy the social media company.

Newmont Corp., down 61 cents to $42.20.

The gold producer slipped along with prices for the precious metal.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Consumer News

The fate of the SBIR program hangs in the balance of the next month

Army wants its business systems of the future to be intuitive to users

Lawmakers seek OPM update on plans to expand infertility coverage for federal employees

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up