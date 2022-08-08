Creative ways to pay for your child to play sports

Just like everything else, the cost of youth sports keeps going up, but there may be some ways to come up with the cash you haven't considered.

Sports can cost anywhere from about $200 a year to be on a track and field team, up to more than $2,500 to participate in youth hockey. The U.S. Department of Health recommends that kids take part in these kinds of activities since they can build character, promote team building skills and help kids stay fit and healthy.

Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for Bankrate.com, told WTOP about several ways to meet rising costs, such as setting up a special bank account similar to a vacation fund, or getting used equipment for free — a growing trend in youth sports.

That said, don’t overlook some of the traditional fundraisers: ”Everything from a bake sale, let’s say, to a car wash or so many other creative ideas.”

You can also ask your kids to work to contribute to the cost.

“Maybe they can use some of those summer job wages for some of these costs, or taking on odd jobs like washing cars or walking dogs.” Rossman said.