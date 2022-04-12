Apple-Apps-Top-10

Top Paid iPhone Apps: 1. Minecraft, Mojang 2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj 3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games…

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Google Maps, Google LLC

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

9. Cash App, Square, Inc.

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. SkyBlock Mods for Minecraft, Vasily Perilov

2. Arm Simulator, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

3. Draw Saber, KAYAC Inc.

4. Disney+, Disney

5. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

6. Going Ballsm, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

7. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Ragdoll Dismounting, ABIGAMES PTE. LTD

10. Google Chrome, Google LLC

