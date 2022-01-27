CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Consumer News » Home Depot names longtime…

Home Depot names longtime executive as new CEO

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 6:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Home Depot on Thursday named a veteran executive as its new CEO.

Edward “Ted” Decker, who has served as Home Depot’s chief operating officer since October 2020, will become president and CEO on March 1. Current Chairman and CEO Craig Menear will continue to serve as the company’s board chairman.

Decker joined Atlanta-based Home Depot in 2000. He has held roles in finance, business development and merchandising.

“His ability to blend the art and science of retail is exactly what is needed in the next phase of growth for The Home Depot,” Menear said in a statement. “I have tremendous confidence that he will guide our company to new heights.”

Home Depot’s sales surged in 2020 as the pandemic kept people indoors and itching to do home improvement projects. More recently, sales have been boosted by the strong housing market.

Home Depot reported sales of $115 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, up 15.6% from the prior year. The company operates 2,317 stores in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Home Depot shares were flat in after-market trading.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

State Dept. says worldwide email outage not tied to 'malicious activity'

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Navy discharges 1st active-duty sailors for vaccine refusal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up